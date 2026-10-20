Tesla shareholders to vote on Musk's re-election, $158 bn pay on Dec 3

Tesla has scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for December 3, with investors set to vote on Elon Musk ’s re-election to the board, his reported $158.36 billion compensation for 2025 and the appointment of its auditor, according to a proxy statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The electric vehicle maker has nominated Musk, board chair Robyn Denholm and director JB Straubel for fresh three-year terms. The agenda also includes a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation for 2025 and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the company's independent auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.

Tesla’s proxy statement puts Musk’s reported compensation for 2025 at $158.36 billion, entirely in stock awards. However, the figure does not represent cash received by Musk. It includes the value attributed to performance-based awards, subject to the achievement of specified milestones.

The meeting will take place at 3 pm Central Time at Gigafactory Texas in Austin and online.

Tesla reported in May that Musk’s realised compensation for 2025 was zero. None of the 12 tranches under his 2025 performance award has been earned.

The award, granted in the form of about 423.7 million restricted shares, is tied to market capitalisation targets and operational milestones. Musk can earn the shares only when the specified conditions are met. The shares are also subject to a five-year holding requirement after they become earned, subject to limited exceptions.

The proxy statement also highlights links between Tesla’s board and SpaceX. Ira Ehrenpreis, who chairs Tesla’s compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees, joined SpaceX’s board in February. Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother and a Tesla director, has also served on SpaceX’s board.

However, there is no mention of the a merger between Tesla and Musk's aerospace company in the proxy statement.