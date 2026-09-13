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Home / World News / Tesla to unveil long-delayed next-gen Roadster on October 1: Elon Musk

Tesla to unveil long-delayed next-gen Roadster on October 1: Elon Musk

The unveiling event ‌could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with ​cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla first unveiled the ‌next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in ‌2020, but the program has faced repeated delays (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the electric-vehicle maker would unveil its long-delayed Roadster on October 1, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original ‌sports car.
 
Tesla's ​account on social media platform X - also owned by Musk - ​posted "Go for launch" alongside a graphic displaying the date. Musk later replied to the post, saying, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01"
 
The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a ​redesigned Roadster as early as that month.
 
The unveiling event ‌could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with ​cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said.
 
 
The Information report added that the demonstration is expected to take place at SpaceX's ‌test facility in McGregor, Texas.

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​Tesla first unveiled the ‌next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in ‌2020, but the program has faced repeated delays.
 
This comes after ​Tesla last week began offering rides in its two-seater Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or ​pedals, in limited areas of Austin, Texas. Musk has described the vehicle as central to transforming Tesla into ‌a dominant force in driverless vehicles.
 
The Roadster program has reportedly ‌evolved from a conventional high-performance EV into an all-new carbon-fiber hypercar after Tesla abandoned an alternative approach based on Model S Plaid components.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tesla Inc Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Tesla Motors Tesla Model

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 8:01 AM IST