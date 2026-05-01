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Home / World News / Texas AG Ken Paxton launches probe in 'ghost offices' in alleged H-1B fraud

Texas AG Ken Paxton launches probe in 'ghost offices' in alleged H-1B fraud

The companies under investigation include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions, Inc., Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath

H-1B Visa

These companies are suspected of engaging in fraudulent practices designed to exploit the H-1B visa programme

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday launched investigations into 30 businesses in the state on suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme by operating "ghost offices".

The companies under investigation include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions, Inc., Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath Inc, and Techquency LLC, a statement from the Texas Attorney General's office said.

"Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands ("CIDs") to nearly 30 North Texas businesses as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme," it said.

 

The statement said these companies are suspected of engaging in fraudulent practices designed to exploit the H-1B visa programme.

"Reports indicate that several of these entities have operated so-called "ghost offices" as a scheme in which businesses falsely represent active operations in order to sponsor foreign workers," it said.

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Paxton, who is contesting the Republican primary for the Senate election, thanked social media influencer Sarah Gonzales for highlighting the alleged irregularities in the H-1B visa programme.

"I want to thank @SaraGonzalesTX for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state," he said.

"I will not allow the H-1B programme to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas. My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B programme," Paxton said.

As part of the investigation, Paxton has demanded documents identifying all employees working for these companies, records detailing the specific products or services provided, financial statements, and communications related to company operations for the businesses.

This announcement is a continuation of the Attorney General's sweeping investigation into H-1B abuse, which has previously included multiple other Texas companies.

Paxton had announced the sweeping investigation on January 28.

The Office of the Attorney General is actively investigating participants in the program to ensure compliance with the law and that the H-1B programme puts the interests of Americans first.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : H1B Visa H-1B visa row H-1B Visa H-1B visas H-1B Texas

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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