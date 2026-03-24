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Home / World News / Texas refinery explosion near coast forces residents to shelter in place

Texas refinery explosion near coast forces residents to shelter in place

The explosion comes amid a spike in gas prices driven by uncertainty over the global oil supply because of the Iran war

starship explosion

The refinery has about 770 employees and can process about 435,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Valero's website | Representative Image: Screengrab

AP Port Arthur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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A large explosion at an oil refinery near the Texas coast on Monday shot plumes of smoke into the air and forced nearby residents to shelter in place, according to officials.

No one was injured in the explosion at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, about 145 kilometres east of Houston, Mayor Charlotte M. Moses said. She urged residents in parts of the west side of the city to stay put, saying fire fighters had arrived.

"There's been an explosion, yes, but we're OK; everybody's OK," she said. "They're trying to put the fire out as quickly as possible."  The explosion comes amid a spike in gas prices driven by uncertainty over the global oil supply because of the Iran war.

 

The refinery has about 770 employees and can process about 435,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Valero's website. The plant refines heavy sour crude oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, according to the website.

Images and video posted online show a large plume of smoke and flames billowing out from the refinery. Some residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing their windows shake.

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"For your safety please remain in place until the 'All Clear' is given by emergency personnel," the City of Port Arthur said in a post on its Facebook page.

Valero did not immediately respond to an email or call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Texas state Rep. Christian Manuel said in a post on social media that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had arrived at the refinery with air monitoring equipment and was working with local and state partners.

He told nearby residents to stay inside.

"Please limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Texas Oil refinery Fire accident fire safety

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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