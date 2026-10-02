Thai Airways board fires CEO Chai Eamsiri after Bangkok flood disruption

By Satid Sutipanya and Patpicha Tanakasempipat

Thai Airways International Pcl terminated Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri effective immediately, days after severe flooding caused widespread disruption to the flag carrier’s Bangkok operations.

Chai, who was fighting back tears, confirmed his termination Friday following a special board meeting. He said he wasn’t given a reason for the decision but believed the board wanted to review shortcomings in his handling of the flood-related disruption.

“I’ve been asked to be relieved of my duties as CEO,” he told reporters on Friday in Bangkok.

Asked whether he considered the decision unfair, Chai said the airline’s reputation and customers’ operations had been damaged by the disruption and that the steps he took to address the crisis were within the scope of his responsibilities.

Director Sumrid Sumneing was appointed acting CEO, Krungthep Turakij reported earlier.

Chai’s departure comes several months before his four-year term was due to end in January. Thai Airways had already begun searching for his successor, with applications for the CEO position closing Sept. 27.

The leadership change follows days of operational turmoil at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after flooding prevented many employees from reaching work. Thai Airways canceled flights and accumulated a backlog of nearly 10,000 bags, prompting the government to deploy Royal Thai Air Force personnel to help clear stranded luggage.

The disruption also drew criticism from Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, who said the airline’s handling of the crisis had hurt Thailand’s tourism image.