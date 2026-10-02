Friday, October 02, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Thai Airways board fires CEO Chai Eamsiri after Bangkok flood disruption

Thai Airways board fires CEO Chai Eamsiri after Bangkok flood disruption

Chai said he wasn't given a reason for the decision but believed the board wanted to review shortcomings in his handling of the flood-related disruption

Thai Airways International Pcl outgoing CEO Chai Eamsiri

Thai Airways International Pcl outgoing CEO Chai Eamsiri | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Satid Sutipanya and Patpicha Tanakasempipat
 
Thai Airways International Pcl terminated Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri effective immediately, days after severe flooding caused widespread disruption to the flag carrier’s Bangkok operations.
 
Chai, who was fighting back tears, confirmed his termination Friday following a special board meeting. He said he wasn’t given a reason for the decision but believed the board wanted to review shortcomings in his handling of the flood-related disruption.
 
“I’ve been asked to be relieved of my duties as CEO,” he told reporters on Friday in Bangkok. 
 
Asked whether he considered the decision unfair, Chai said the airline’s reputation and customers’ operations had been damaged by the disruption and that the steps he took to address the crisis were within the scope of his responsibilities.
 

Also Read

Air India

Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight experiences turbulence, 15 injured

Bangkok fire, fire, thailand, bangkok

Bangkok pub fire kills 27: Survivors choked on smoke, found no fire exists

thailand, beach, Patong Beach

Thai anger at misbehaving foreigners triggers visa rules overhaul

Delhi University

Delhi University to hold 2026 placement drive, over 4,000 students register

India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES today

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Sujeet clinches gold in wrestling; India medal tally- 75

 
Director Sumrid Sumneing was appointed acting CEO, Krungthep Turakij reported earlier.
 
Chai’s departure comes several months before his four-year term was due to end in January. Thai Airways had already begun searching for his successor, with applications for the CEO position closing Sept. 27.
 
The leadership change follows days of operational turmoil at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after flooding prevented many employees from reaching work. Thai Airways canceled flights and accumulated a backlog of nearly 10,000 bags, prompting the government to deploy Royal Thai Air Force personnel to help clear stranded luggage.
 
The disruption also drew criticism from Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, who said the airline’s handling of the crisis had hurt Thailand’s tourism image.   

More From This Section

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

September LNG shipments via Hormuz hit highest since start of US-Iran war

Andy Burnham

10 years after Brexit vote, Britain weighs a 'possible' return to the EU

A plane carrying passengers from an earlier FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia, arrives at Ben Gurion Airport in Tzafria, Israel on Sept. 30

FlyDubai cockpit attack puts aviation security under fresh scrutiny

Smit Machchhar stable after Flydubai co-pilot cockpit attack

FlyDubai pilot Smit Machchhar's path from nervous pilot to cockpit 'hero'

Kaliningrad

Russia-Nato tensions: Why Kaliningrad matters and may become a flashpoint

Topics : Thai Airways Thailad

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 3:37 PM IST