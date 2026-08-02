The knives are out for the world's oldest bank as takeover battle heats up

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is the world’s oldest bank. It has survived the rise and fall of the Medici, regional and world wars and its own near-death experiences — including a 5.4-billion-euro bailout in 2017 and a derivatives scandal that made the lender a byword for mismanagement.

But under Luigi Lovaglio, the chief executive, who was recruited by the Italian government in 2022 to engineer a turnaround, Monte dei Paschi has grown into one of Europe’s healthiest financial institutions. Now, it’s a takeover target. Sitting in Palazzo Salimbeni, the bank’s fortresslike 14th-century headquarters in Siena’s historic center, Lovaglio reflected last week on the bank’s latest challenge. The Tuscan lender is being pursued by its biggest rival in an increasingly combative contest.

“I’m working around the clock to find the best solution,” said Lovaglio, who survived a bruising board battle this spring to stay on the job.

In June, the ball started rolling when Milan-based Banco BPM proposed a “merger of equals” with Monte dei Paschi. The next day, Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest bank, announced a hostile €35 billion ($40 billion) cash-and-shares takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi, which has some €240 billion in assets on its balance sheet.

The Intesa plan is somewhat convoluted. It involves teaming up with Unipol, an Italian insurer, which would acquire roughly half of Monte dei Paschi’s branch network — some outposts still operate in tiny Tuscan towns, including on the island of Giglio — cleaving the Siena name off the door. Intesa is after Monte dei Paschi’s crown jewels: its Mediobanca investment bank and wealth management unit, and its stake in Generali, the $77 billion insurer.

Monte dei Paschi acquired those assets last year in a stunning David-taking-over-Goliath bid of its own. Further complicating things, Banco BPM said in a statement on Friday that it had terminated merger discussions with Monte dei Paschi, putting the talks in limbo.

“It’s definitely got a ‘Game of Thrones’ quality to it,” Johann Scholtz, a banking analyst at Morningstar, said of the competing interests lining up for Monte dei Paschi.

While European politicians, regulators and banking officials are fixated on the Italian lender UniCredit’s swooping in to buy Germany’s Commerzbank — a hostile advance that briefly grew into a diplomatic spat between Rome and Berlin — a consolidation frenzy is remaking Italy’s domestic banking sector.

Europe’s banks are growing at the healthiest clip since before the 2008 global financial crisis, powered by years of high interest rates, a surging stock market and bumper wealth-management fees. But protectionist tendencies remain entrenched in national capitals. That’s despite a push by the European Union and Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank president and an ex-prime minister of Italy, to encourage consolidation across borders and industries.

Only then, he argued, can Europe think of building superbanks to better compete with American behemoths like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. (JPMorgan is an M.&A. adviser to Intesa.)

Italy has embraced the idea of combining financial institutions. “Italy’s banking sector is on the brink of a new M.&A. era,” analysts at S&P Global Ratings, a ratings firm, wrote in a report in June after the Intesa bid was announced.

Much more than a bank

The prospect of a takeover of Monte dei Paschi, founded in 1472, has sent shock waves through Tuscany. The people of Siena, including the mayor, have come out especially hard against the Intesa bid, fearing it would mean the beginning of the end for their beloved bank.

For ages, the bank has been the region’s primary employer and a major backer of local enterprise. Its once-powerful charitable foundation funded social services, community organizations and the arts, including a hospital expansion in Siena and the city’s famed Palio, a bareback horse race pitting rival neighborhoods against one another for winner-take-all bragging rights.

“Monte isn’t just a bank. It is history, it’s culture and the economy,” said Claudio Marignani, a retired Monte dei Paschi employee. In 2012, he founded Sena Civitas, a community organization. He has called for his fellow senesi, as the locals are called, to rally publicly to show their support for Monte dei Paschi’s independence.