Thousands of schools face bomb scare across Europe: What we know so far

Thousands of schools across Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, November 11, prompting evacuations, police investigations and disruption to classes. Authorities said the threats were not considered credible, but the incidents raised concerns about a possible coordinated campaign targeting educational institutions across Europe.

According to the Financial Times, the messages were sent to educational institutions across the four countries, with Italy reporting the largest number of affected schools.

What happened in the affected schools?

Italy witnessed the most widespread disruption, with the country’s Education Ministry reporting that around 6,300 schools had received bomb-threat emails.

At least 300 schools were evacuated as a precaution, and police conducted searches of several premises. Students were sent home in some areas, prompting parents to leave work and collect their children.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sought to reassure the public, saying initial security checks had found no evidence of a genuine threat.

She described the incidents as part of a strategy intended to generate fear and public anxiety, adding that authorities were investigating the matter.

In the UK and Ireland, similar messages were reported across several hundred schools. According to The Guardian, around 1,000 schools in Scotland were eventually identified as having received the threatening emails, revising an earlier estimate of 470. More than 300 schools in Northern Ireland also received similar communications.

Police assessed the messages as hoaxes and said there was no credible threat to public safety. In the Republic of Ireland, police confirmed that threatening communications had been sent to several educational institutions but said they were not considered credible.

What did the bomb-threat emails say?

According to the Financial Times, some of the emails were signed by an individual identifying himself as Mikhail Andropov, who claimed to lead an otherwise unknown organisation.

The messages threatened mass violence and claimed that explosive devices had been placed inside buildings.

Security officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions about the identity of the sender or the organisation behind the threats. The origin of the emails remains under investigation, and authorities have not attributed the incidents to any government or militant group.

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto described the messages as part of a campaign intended to spread panic and disrupt normal life. However, he warned against assuming that foreign actors were necessarily responsible, as individuals and copycats could also be involved.

Have other threats targeted Europe recently?

The latest incidents come amid a series of security threats and cyberattacks targeting European institutions and infrastructure.

Just a week earlier, dozens of European flights were forced to make emergency landings after airlines and airports received emails warning of explosives on board.

European intelligence agencies are investigating those incidents, although no definitive conclusions have been reached about who was responsible.

Potential suspects include pro-Kremlin activists and Iran-linked actors, alongside domestic political groups. However, both Russia and Iran have denied allegations of involvement in cyberattacks and destabilisation campaigns targeting European countries, Reuters reported.

Investigators have stressed that the threats could also have originated from individuals operating independently.