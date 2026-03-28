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Home / World News / 'Time for Saudi Arabia, Israel to normalise ties once Iran war ends': Trump

'Time for Saudi Arabia, Israel to normalise ties once Iran war ends': Trump

Significant headwinds remain, including Saudi Arabia's insistence that there needs to be a credible path to a Palestinian state before it normalizes ties with Israel

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia for years to normalize ties as part of his Abraham Accords efforts (Photo:PTI)

AP Miami
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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President Donald Trump said Friday that it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalise ties after the war in Iran wraps up.

"It's now time," Trump said at a Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund. "We've now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords."  Trump has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest powers in the West Asia, for years to normalize ties as part of his Abraham Accords efforts.

Significant headwinds remain, including Saudi Arabia's insistence that there needs to be a credible path to a Palestinian state before it normalizes commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Saudi Arabia israel Iran

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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