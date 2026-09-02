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Home / World News / Bank of America VP killed in stabbing incident in New York's Times Square

Bank of America VP killed in stabbing incident in New York's Times Square

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros and was shot dead by police after she allegedly advanced towards officers with two large knives

New York Times Square shooting

A 32-year-old Bank of America (BofA) vice-president was killed in a stabbing incident in New York’s Times Square on Monday (local time). (Photo: Unsplash)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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A 32-year-old Bank of America (BofA) vice-president was killed in a stabbing incident in New York’s Times Square on Monday (local time), Reuters reported.
 
The victim was identified as Erin Piacenti. She was a vice-president in BofA’s business selection and conflicts unit, according to her LinkedIn profile.
 
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones," BofA said in a statement to Reuters.
 
The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, was shot dead by police.
 
The attack appeared to be random and unprovoked, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
 

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A 68-year-old man was also wounded in the attack, the police said. His condition was stable.
 
According to the police, Cisneros had a pair of kitchen knives and stabbed the man in the abdomen after he exited the subway on West 41st Street. After this, she continued up to 42nd Street and fatally stabbed Piacenti.
 
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Cisneros advancing towards them while brandishing knives. Officers shot Cisneros, who was later pronounced dead.
 
Tisch said Cisneros had a documented history of mental health incidents with the police.
 
"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" Tisch said on Monday.
 
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the shooting was captured on police bodycams and will be released at a later date.
 
Meanwhile, Bank of America's President of Global Corporate & Investment Banking Matthew Koder said the bank’s security teams were "fully engaged in supporting the police investigation" and in addressing the ongoing "safety and security of our offices and teammates", reported Reuters.
 

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Topics : New York Bank of America BofA

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 10:39 AM IST