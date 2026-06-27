Toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to at least 920 dead, 3,360 injured
The new figures were announced by Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the country's National Assembly
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The toll from the back-to-back earthquakes that devastated Venezuela this week climbed Friday to at least 920 dead and 3,360 injured, authorities said.
The new figures were announced by Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the country's National Assembly.
The toll is likely to go higher as search-and-rescue operations continue. Many families say their loved ones are still buried under the rubble.
"Each person saved is a miracle," Rodriguez said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:38 AM IST