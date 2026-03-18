Top counterterrorism official Joseph Kent resigns in protest of Iran war

By Jamie Tarabay, Alicia Diaz and Josh Wingrove

A top counterterrorism official and staunch MAGA Republican resigned over the war with Iran, claiming that Israel had misled President Donald Trump into believing that the regime in Tehran posed an imminent threat.

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said he could not support “sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people.” He is the first high-profile administration official to step down in protest of the conflict.

“I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran and who we are doing it for,” Kent wrote in a letter addressed to Trump and posted on X.

Asked about Kent’s resignation, Trump said he was a “nice guy but I always thought he was weak on security.”

“I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Iran was a threat.”

A former Green Beret who deployed in Iraq and went on to serve in the Central Intelligence Agency, Kent earned Trump’s endorsement in his failed bids for Congress in 2022 and 2024, and had espoused some of the president’s most controversial theories.

Kent had repeated Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In 2025, the Southern Poverty Law Center had accused him of associating with far-right hate groups.

His resignation nonetheless highlights the deepening divisions among Trump’s Make America Great Again base over the Iran war, now in its third week, amid claims from a number of Republicans that Israel steered the US into the conflict. Trump allies such as Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon have criticized the president’s decision to invade, as did the influential podcaster Joe Rogan.

Trump retains broad support nonetheless, and many other Republicans continue to back the war, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska. They sought to distance themselves from Kent even thought it was Trump who nominated him for the job and the Senate confirmed him.

“Anti-Semitism is an evil I detest, and we surely don’t want in our government,” Bacon wrote on X. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Kent’s claim was “clearly wrong,” and said he believed there would have been “mass casualties of Americans” if Trump had waited to attack Iran.

Kent was a top adviser to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who as a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 had warned against conflict with Iran. Gabbard has been largely silent in the weeks since the US and Israel attacked Iran. People familiar with the matter had said earlier that Gabbard had been sidelined in the months of planning to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

After Kent resigned, Gabbard broke weeks of public silence over the Iran war, writing in a post on X that her office is responsible for giving Trump the best information to inform his decisions, and that the president had “concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched off a storm among the president’s supporters earlier this month when he suggested that Israel’s determination to strike Iran had forced the US to act. Rubio later backtracked and Trump denied that argument.

“Based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they were going to attack first,” Trump said, when asked if Israel forced his hand on Iran. “I didn’t want that to happen. So, if anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand.”

That didn’t satisfy Kent, whose wife Shannon, a Navy cryptologist, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019. In his letter, he said Shannon Kent died “in a war manufactured by Israel” and argued that Israel had deployed “a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage war with Iran.”

Top Democrats cheered his decision.

“Joe Kent’s record is deeply troubling, and in my view he never should have been confirmed,” Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s intelligence committee, said in a statement. “But on this point, he is right: there was no credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran that would justify rushing the United States into another war of choice in the West Asia.”