Trump grants 60-day waiver from Jones Act shipping rules to ease oil costs
The 1920s law, designed to protect the American shipbuilding sector, is often blamed for making gas more expensive
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The White House said President Donald Trump would waive, for 60 days, Jones Act requirements for goods shipped between US ports to be moved on US-flagged vessels.
The 1920s law, designed to protect the American shipbuilding sector, is often blamed for making gas more expensive.
The moves highlight the increased pressure that the Republican administration is under to ease soaring oil prices as the United States, along with Israel, wages a war with Iran without a foreseeable end date.
Global oil prices have since spiked as Iran halted traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil typically passes through from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:48 PM IST