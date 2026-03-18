Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump grants 60-day waiver from Jones Act shipping rules to ease oil costs

Trump grants 60-day waiver from Jones Act shipping rules to ease oil costs

The 1920s law, designed to protect the American shipbuilding sector, is often blamed for making gas more expensive

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White House said President Donald Trump would waive, for 60 days, Jones Act requirements for goods shipped between US ports to be moved on US-flagged vessels.

The 1920s law, designed to protect the American shipbuilding sector, is often blamed for making gas more expensive.

The moves highlight the increased pressure that the Republican administration is under to ease soaring oil prices as the United States, along with Israel, wages a war with Iran without a foreseeable end date.

Global oil prices have since spiked as Iran halted traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil typically passes through from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump asks if 'finishing off' Iran would make 'allies' reopen Hormuz Strait

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Israel claims Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has been killed

On his win, Dalrymple said, 'I am completely thrilled to win this wonderful prize'

William Dalrymple wins Mark Lynton History Prize for book on ancient India

Russian oil bound for China shifts to India

Russian oil bound for China diverted to India amid demand surge

Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran | Photo: Reuters

What is Nowruz festival and why Israel wants Iranians to celebrate it now

Topics : Donald Trump United States oil Crude Oil BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFPI Outflows IndiaPradyut BordoloiNifty Microcap Stocks OutlookGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferDhurandhar 2 Advance BookingLPG Crisis