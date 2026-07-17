Trump accuses China of interfering in 2020 US elections, threatening truce

By Ryan Chua and Eric Martin

President Donald Trump accused China of interfering with US elections in 2020, threatening to upend ties with the world’s second-biggest economy as he focuses on securing a victory in the midterms in November.

Trump made the allegations months ahead of a planned visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the US in September, part of broader efforts by his administration to stabilise ties and maintain a trade truce struck last year. Speaking in a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday night, Trump said the Chinese government stole 220 million voter files, including names, addresses and other sensitive data in what is “believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history” — claims that US intelligence agencies have previously debunked.

ALSO READ: Trump says US election system is 'broken' and vulnerable to compromise Trump also accused intelligence agencies of concealing information about China’s efforts to meddle in the 2020 election ultimately won by former President Joe Biden.

“China has all along adhered to the principle of non-interference in other’s internal affairs,” Liu Chang, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a statement. “The US election is an internal matter of the US. Its outcome is determined by the votes of the American people. China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the US.”

China didn’t meddle in the 2020 election and had no incentive to do so because there was no clear pro-Beijing candidate, according to Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalisation think tank in Beijing.

“China and the US are now in a very delicate and important moment,” Wang told Bloomberg Television, citing Xi’s planned visit to the US.

“It certainly doesn’t help our bilateral relations,” he added. “We should really restrain from attacking each other and accusing each other.”

Democratic Senator Mark Warner — a member of the Gang of Eight, the top Republican and Democratic legislators from both chambers on intelligence — called Trump’s claims about China “totally bogus.”

“The fact is our intelligence agencies unanimously agreed that China did not even try to change a single vote in the 2020 election,” Warner wrote on X.

A 2021 report by the US intelligence community concluded that there were no indications “any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results.”

State and local governments administer elections throughout the US, and the decentralised nature means undetected manipulation would be extremely difficult due to cybersecurity monitoring, intelligence collection, and post-election audits, according to the report.