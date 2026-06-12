Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships, says 'totally unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of carrying out drone attack against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable".