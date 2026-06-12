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Home / World News / Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships, says 'totally unacceptable'

Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships, says 'totally unacceptable'

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of carrying out drone attack against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."
 
Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.
 
"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.
 
India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.
 
 
India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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