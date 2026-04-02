We'll hit Iran hard over next 2-3 weeks, send them to 'stone age': Trump

In his first address since launching coordinated military strikes with Israel on Iran, US President Donald Trump said Washington is close to achieving its military objectives and warned of intensified attacks in the coming weeks if ongoing talks fail.

“We are on track to complete all the objectives. We are going to hit them hard in the next two to three weeks and send back to stone age where they belong,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump said talks with Iran were underway but warned that the US would step up strikes if no agreement is reached. He indicated that critical infrastructure, including electric power facilities, could be targeted more aggressively.

At the same time, he noted that the US had so far avoided hitting Iran’s oil infrastructure, calling it the “easiest target”, as such strikes would eliminate any chance of Iran rebuilding itself.

He reiterated that any attempt by Iran to revive its nuclear programme would invite further military action. According to him, previously targeted nuclear sites would take months to recover and remain under close US surveillance.

Trump said diplomacy had been his preferred route but accused Iran of rejecting multiple proposals. He also alleged that Tehran had been expanding its ballistic missile stockpile and moving closer to developing nuclear weapons capable of reaching the US and Europe.

Trump claims major damage to Iran’s military

Detailing the progress of the military operation, dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury', Trump said Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened over the past four weeks.

He claimed that Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones had been “dramatically curtailed”, with weapons factories and rocket launchers being destroyed. He further asserted that the country’s navy had been neutralised, its air force severely weakened, and key leaders eliminated. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he added, was “being decimated”.

Trump said these actions were aimed at dismantling Iran’s ability to threaten the US, support terrorist groups, and rebuild its nuclear capabilities.

He also spoke about energy markets, stating that oil and gas prices could ease once the conflict ends and Strait of Hormuz reopens. “Buy oil from America, we have plenty of it,” he said, adding that the US is becoming less dependent on West Asian energy supplies.

While Trump said the operation’s core objectives were nearing completion, he did not specify a clear timeline for ending the campaign, stating only that it could conclude “pretty quickly”. He added that the mission in Iran would be completed “very fast”.