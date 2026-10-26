Monday, October 26, 2026 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries over Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries over Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump ​made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, ​Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump ‌earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Michigan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a "shit house country" and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital ‌Oslo, has not awarded ​him a Peace Prize.
 
Trump ​made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, ​Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections.
 
 Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I ​didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody ‌from Norway."
 
There was no indication that the Trump ​administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.
 
 
"Norway has become a shit house country, actually," Trump said, using a term that he ‌has previously applied ​to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and ‌Yemen.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

'I had to do it': Trump says US-Canada tariff dispute to end 'soon'

Donald Trump

Trump names Vance, Rubio among potential 2028 Republican candidates

lng, pipelines, pipes, supply

Top executives quit $25 bn US gas project over alleged Russian control

Former US President Barack Obama

Barack Obama targets 'spineless Congress' in push for Democrat El-Sayed

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump weighs fresh Iran strikes as he keeps prospect of a deal open

 
Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by ‌GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway's sovereign ​wealth fund posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of ​2026.
 
Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative for the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not ‌immediately return requests for comment outside regular office hours.
 
Trump ‌earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

elon musk

Musk says SpaceX raised $40 bn in debt deal, predicts neocloud shakeout

Singapore's Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng

Singapore diversifies energy supplies as Indonesia cuts gas exports

United Arab Emirates Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh

UAE's Nusseibeh vows independence, dialogue with Iran if elected UN chief

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

US orders non-emergency personnel to leave Saudi amid Houthi strikes

Flavio Bolsonaro

Flavio Bolsonaro calls for annulment of election after loss to Lula

Topics : Donald Trump Norway nobel peace prize

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Stocks to buyQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesDelhi AQI TodaySwiggy Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 8:42 AM IST