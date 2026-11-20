The US Commerce Department authorised shipments of more than 879,000 advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026, according to documents released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

The approvals included 75,000 chips for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. All four companies feature on the Pentagon's list of Chinese companies alleged to have links with the country's military, the committee said.

During the same period, companies sought permission to sell 3.4 million US-made AI chips to China, according to the documents, which cited applications from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The approved licences covered Nvidia's H200 chips and AMD's equivalent MI325X processors. However, it was not immediately clear how many of the approvals had resulted in actual shipments to China.

The disclosure of export licensing data comes as US President Donald Trump's administration faces heightened scrutiny over its approach to technology exports to China. The issue has also drawn attention following reports about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a Chinese spy, fuelling renewed calls in Washington for a tougher stance on Beijing.

The Commerce Department said its approach to H200 licensing "is based on a rule published in the Federal Register in January 2026, which imposes significant additional national security-related requirements on license applicants in order to qualify for case-by-case consideration rather than a presumption of denial".

Committee invokes national interest to release chip export data

According to CNBC, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security said the agency had shared details of both approved and rejected licence applications for Nvidia's H200 and comparable chips with Congress.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee invoked the Export Control Reform Act to justify releasing the data. The law allows the panel to declassify and disclose export information if it "determines that the withholding of the following information is contrary to the national interest".

The applications made public by the committee included requests involving major Chinese companies such as ByteDance and Baidu, as well as Tesla's Shanghai operations.

How have the companies reacted?

Nvidia said the approvals were subject to strict conditions and limited volumes. However, the company said it had since stopped shipping H200 chips to China despite receiving some licences. AMD, meanwhile, said it complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across its global operations, Reuters reported.

US tightens curbs on advanced chip exports

The latest disclosure comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten controls on advanced chip exports and prevent Chinese companies from accessing computing capacity through overseas data centres.

On Monday, the administration announced fresh restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, tightening controls amid talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Reuters reported.

The new rule tightens restrictions on shipments of advanced chips to data centres in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, which Chinese companies have used to access computing capacity for training AI models. It also introduces additional requirements for overseas data centres supplying "significant volumes of computing power" to companies headquartered in China.

During Trump's second term, the administration approved exports of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, reversing restrictions imposed under former President Joe Biden. However, questions remained over whether the approved chips were actually reaching Chinese buyers.

In May, Reuters reported that the US had cleared about 10 companies to purchase the H200 chips, but no deliveries had taken place at the time. In July, Commerce Department official Jeffrey Kessler told a congressional committee that shipments had since begun, although volumes remained very low. Several major Chinese internet companies had each obtained about 10,000 H200 chips.