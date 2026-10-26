Trump admin eyes Hungarian PM Orbán for UN chief with Russia, China backing

The administration of US President Donald Trump is exploring a joint candidacy with Russia and China to back former Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán for the post of United Nations secretary-general, reported the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, US officials raised the prospect of a candidate similar to Orbán during discussions with their Russian and Chinese counterparts. Officials from the three countries reportedly indicated that the proposal had received a favourable response from Moscow and Beijing. Washington has since approached Orbán directly about the possibility, the report said.

Orbán is reportedly interested yet reluctant to enter the race without a realistic prospect of winning, according to a report by Hungarian Conservative. Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance are expected to support his candidacy, with an announcement potentially delayed until after the US midterm elections in November.

A US State Department official estimated that Orbán could secure eight votes comfortably in the 15-member UN Security Council, with 10 potentially within reach, the Hungarian Conservative reported. A candidate needs at least nine votes and must avoid a veto from any of the five permanent members: the US, Russia, China, Britain and France. This means Britain or France could block his appointment even if Washington, Moscow and Beijing support him.

The proposed candidacy follows Orbán's defeat in Hungary's April 2026 election, which ended his 16-year tenure in power. Earlier reports had suggested that he was considering other international positions, including a role at Fifa or as UN deputy secretary-general.