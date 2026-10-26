Trump admin eyes Hungarian PM Orbán for UN chief with Russia, China backing
The Trump administration has approached former Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán about becoming the next UN secretary-general, with Russia and China reportedly receptive to the idea
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
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The administration of US President Donald Trump is exploring a joint candidacy with Russia and China to back former Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán for the post of United Nations secretary-general, reported the Wall Street Journal.
According to the report, US officials raised the prospect of a candidate similar to Orbán during discussions with their Russian and Chinese counterparts. Officials from the three countries reportedly indicated that the proposal had received a favourable response from Moscow and Beijing. Washington has since approached Orbán directly about the possibility, the report said.
Orbán is reportedly interested yet reluctant to enter the race without a realistic prospect of winning, according to a report by Hungarian Conservative. Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance are expected to support his candidacy, with an announcement potentially delayed until after the US midterm elections in November.
A US State Department official estimated that Orbán could secure eight votes comfortably in the 15-member UN Security Council, with 10 potentially within reach, the Hungarian Conservative reported. A candidate needs at least nine votes and must avoid a veto from any of the five permanent members: the US, Russia, China, Britain and France. This means Britain or France could block his appointment even if Washington, Moscow and Beijing support him.
The proposed candidacy follows Orbán's defeat in Hungary's April 2026 election, which ended his 16-year tenure in power. Earlier reports had suggested that he was considering other international positions, including a role at Fifa or as UN deputy secretary-general.
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The UN secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the 15-member Security Council. The council’s five permanent members, the US, Russia, China, Britain and France, each have veto powers and can block a candidate’s appointment. To secure the post, a candidate must win at least nine votes in the Security Council without a veto from any of the five permanent members. The recommendation then goes to the General Assembly for appointment.
The selection process began in November 2025, when UN member states were invited to nominate candidates. The Security Council began assessing contenders through informal, confidential straw polls in July 2026. The next secretary-general is due to take office on January 1, 2027, when António Guterres’s second term ends.
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST