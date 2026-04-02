Trump admin set to roll out tiered tariffs on steel, aluminium imports

By Joe Deaux, Jennifer A Dlouhy, Annmarie Hordern and Courtney Subramanian

The Trump administration is preparing to outline a tiered system for its broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products in an attempt to simplify a process that has dogged American companies for months.

The US will maintain 50 per cent tariffs on a large number of derivative products in which the duty will be calculated by the value of the actual imported good, according to multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the plans. Many other products will be tariffed at a lower 25 per cent rate, while some products will fall below that duty level.

The expected announcement, which could come as early as Thursday, comes in response to immense pushback from American companies that have complained to the Trump administration that the president’s widespread tariffs on products that contain steel and aluminum materials make it difficult to quickly calculate the appropriate charges on imports.

This difficulty, which buyers had brought to the attention of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and others, threatened to hit company sales and profit, according to the people.

Shares of Century Aluminum Co and Alcoa Corp fell more than 1.6 per cent in US postmarket trading while steelmaker Commercial Metals Co sank 1.4 per cent.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on Wednesday that a 25 per cent rate would apply to derivative products.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration is shifting the tariffs from content to the full value of the imported product, according to the people. All items in harmonized tariff schedule Chapter 72 and most in Chapter 73 will remain at the full 50 per cent duty, and would be calculated by the value of the actual imported goods, the people familiar said. As an example, an imported steel pipe would be charged a 50 per cent duty, not just the steel in the pipe.

Certain items in Chapter 76 will incur a 50 per cent duty. Products under the rest of the chapters that include steel and aluminum would get a 25 per cent tariff, according to the people. One of the people said these duties are subject to change if imports don’t decline or if import data shows the situation hasn’t improved.

According to one of the people, companies and officials had problems assigning duties to a large number of items, including consumer products such as dental floss, which has a small metal piece to cut the floss but otherwise has no other measurable steel or aluminum. If an item’s total steel or aluminum content drops below 15 per cent of the product, the tariff rate will fall to zero, the people said.

The move comes as the Trump administration is dealing with voter discontent over the economy, fueled by worries over the cost of living. That dynamic threatens to undercut Republican efforts to retain control of Congress in midterm elections this November. Even as the US Supreme Court struck down some of Trump’s country-by-country tariffs, he has taken steps to rebuild that trade regime and forge ahead on industry-specific levies.

Trump last year imposed a 50 per cent levy on foreign steel and aluminum in a measure aimed at Chinese overcapacity. The decision wound up hitting other major trading partners hard, including Canada, the European Union, Mexico and South Korea. Later added to the list were so-called derivative products that contained the metals, creating an arduous task for companies to identify the percentage of the materials in goods they sourced from overseas.