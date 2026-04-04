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Home / World News / Trump admin to merge offshore drilling agencies split after 2010 oil spill

Trump admin to merge offshore drilling agencies split after 2010 oil spill

The combined agency will 'deliver clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight of offshore energy development'

In a bid to harness its underwater resources, the government has introduced rules for auctioning offshore mineral assets, ensuring a transparent and competitive process.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement replaced the disbanded Minerals Management Service in 2011

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

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The Trump administration said Friday it is combining two agencies that were separated in the aftermath of the 2010 Gulf oil spill as part of an overhaul to increase efficiency and speed up permitting for offshore oil and gas drilling.

The new Marine Minerals Administration will bring together the functions of the current Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. Doing so will enable a "streamlined approach" that will maintain existing regulatory protections and rigorous safety standards, he said.

The combined agency will "deliver clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight of offshore energy development," Burgum said in a statement.

 

The new name is reminiscent of the old Minerals Management Service, which for decades was the federal agency responsible for overseeing offshore drilling. In April 2010, a deadly explosion destroyed BP's Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 people and discharging nearly five million barrels of crude oil into the sea over the next three months in the largest offshore oil spill in US history.

Lawmakers from both parties and outside critics accused the agency of lax oversight of drilling and cozy ties with industry. A 2008 report by the Interior Department's inspector general said employees accepted gifts, steered contracts to favored clients and engaged in drug use and sex with employees of the energy firms they regulated.

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The head of the agency resigned in May 2010 - less than a year into her tenure - under public pressure as the Obama administration moved to impose stricter control over drilling in the wake of the spill.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement replaced the disbanded Minerals Management Service in 2011. The former agency's revenue management function was also separated into a new office. The Obama administration said the reorganisation was designed to remove the complex and sometimes conflicting missions of the former agency.

BOEM oversees development of oil and gas, as well as renewable energy and mining on the US Outer Continental Shelf, while BSEE enforces safety and environmental regulations.

Environmental groups slammed the reorganisation as a replay of the agency's troubled past.

The MMS was intentionally split up after the Gulf spill because regulators were too cozy with industry and "we couldn't trust the integrity of their work," said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The new set-up "sounds like yet another handout to the oil industry that will fast-track risky projects. It sure won't make the people or wildlife on our coasts any safer," she wrote in an e-mail Friday.

The National Ocean Industries Association, which represents offshore developers, said that two separate - yet overlapping - government agencies responsible for administering the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act can understandably result in inconsistencies and delays.

"Bringing them back together should result in closer coordination and a more efficiently functioning government, for the benefit of American citizens who rely upon the energy produced from the US Outer Continental Shelf to fuel our economy and lift society," Association President Erik Milito said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump administration Offshore mineral Oil firm

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 6:43 AM IST

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