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Home / World News / Trump admits Iran war led to poll loss, but says would 'do it again'

Trump admits Iran war led to poll loss, but says would 'do it again'

The president insisted that the US would have done nothing different as far as the war was concerned

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was "largely true" that the war in Iran cost the Republicans heavy losses in the midterm election, but struck a defiant note, saying he would do it again as it was the "only answer" in the "long term".

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump told reporters when asked about Vice President J D Vance's remarks that the Iran war led to Republican losses in the election.

"But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.

 

The president insisted that the US would have done nothing different as far as the war was concerned.

"But I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different. We've totally broken their military. The navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone," Trump said.

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"The Iran thing, we had to do, and we continue to do it. We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz Strait now. At the beginning, there was none. And, probably that's the primary reason the price, not the war, the price (of oil)," Trump said.

The president also said that he was not considering replacing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, despite public dissatisfaction with the war with Iran.

Hegseth is "doing a great job", he said.

Vice President JD Vance, often eyed as Trump's likely successor at the White House, blamed the president's war in Iran for Republicans' midterm wipeout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 8:08 AM IST