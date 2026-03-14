Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump ally Pirro's defiant streak on display in case against Fed's Powell

Trump ally Pirro's defiant streak on display in case against Fed's Powell

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro vowed to appeal a ruling blocking subpoenas tied to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, despite fears a prolonged legal fight could delay confirmation of Kevin Warsh as Fed chief

Jeanine Pirro

Pirro has shown no signs of relenting and berated reporters during the press conference who asked if she would take into consideration the political impact that her actions are having | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chris Strohm
 
The top federal prosecutor in Washington, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, is showing a relentless determination to pursue an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, even if it threatens to delay the president’s push to replace him.  
Jeanine Pirro’s combative style — a feature of her previous job as a Fox News personality — was on full display Friday during a hastily called press conference. Pirro lambasted a judge’s decision to block subpoenas she had issued in connection with her investigation into renovations of the Fed’s headquarters and Powell’s comments about the project. 
 
  Pirro, a former New York county prosecutor and state court judge, vowed to appeal the ruling by US District Judge James Boasberg even though a prolonged legal battle threatens to delay confirmation of Kevin Warsh, Trump’s pick to replace Powell as head of the central bank. 
 
“I don’t even know who he is,” Pirro said when asked about Warsh during the press conference.

Also Read

Kharg Island

What is Kharg Island: Iran's 'forbidden' oil lifeline targeted in US strike

Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

US judge blocks subpoenas targeting Fed chair Powell; DOJ plans to appeal

Kharg Island, israel iran conflict

US bombs military targets on Iran's Kharg Island as war escalates

Sovereign, Donald Trump, Israel Iran Conflict

Iran war highlights why India must rethink its energy dependenciespremium

Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran | Photo: Reuters

US will hit Iran very hard over the next week, says Donald Trump

 
Pirro went a step further, pledging to file a separate challenge to the judge’s ruling based on technical grounds. 
 
GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who sits on the committee charged with vetting Fed nominees, has pledged to block Warsh’s confirmation until the probe, which he believes is politically motivated, is resolved.
 
“This ruling confirms just how weak and frivolous the criminal investigation of Chairman Powell is and it is nothing more than a failed attack on Fed independence,” Tillis said Friday in a post on social media. “Appealing the ruling will only delay the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair.”
 
Boasberg said in his opinion, which was dated March 11 and made public March 13, the subpoenas reflected an “improper motive” of retaliation against Powell over policy differences.
 
The rejection of the subpoenas was the latest of several defeats that Pirro has suffered since Trump appointed her as US attorney for the District of Columbia last year.  
Her office previously failed to convince a grand jury to indict lawmakers over a video they made advising US military personnel that they don’t have to follow illegal orders. Prosecutors she manages also failed to secure an indictment against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent during an immigration crackdown in the nation’s capital.
 
In the Powell case, Pirro didn’t consult with or even notify Justice Department leaders that she was going to issue the subpoenas, even though it was a sensitive case with the potential to be politically explosive. 
 
According to Powell, the DOJ threatened a criminal indictment related to the Fed’s ongoing $2.5 billion renovation of its headquarters and testimony he provided about the project.
 
Pirro has shown no signs of relenting and berated reporters during the press conference who asked if she would take into consideration the political impact that her actions are having. She said she is focused on staying in her legal lane and called everything else “white noise.” 
 
Pirro also attacked Judge Boasberg, saying “today, however, in Washington, an activist judge has taken that tool away from us by inserting himself and preventing the grand jury from even obtaining, let alone hearing evidence.” She said the judge “neutered the grand jury’s ability to investigate crime.”
 
Pirro has a background both in law enforcement and media. She served as an assistant district attorney for Westchester County in New York in 1975. She was elected as a judge for the county in 1990 and then was elected as Westchester County District Attorney in 1993.
 
But she rose to national prominence as host of Justice With Judge Jeanine on Fox News starting in 2011 and became a co-host of The Five in 2022. 
 
“Ladies and gentlemen, no one is above the law,” Pirro said defiantly during the press conference.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US begins emergency oil reserve release of 86 mn barrels amid W Asia crisis

TikTok, TikTok deal

US slated to receive $10 billion fee from investors for TikTok deal

Russia, Moscow

Businesses in Moscow struggle as Russia restricts mobile internet services

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

US orders 2,500 marines, amphibious assault ship to West Asia amid Iran war

Fishermen buy fuel at a riverside gas station in Hagonoy, Bulacan province, Philippines

Fuel shortages caused by Iran war begin to threaten global food supply

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Donald Trump administration US Department of Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance