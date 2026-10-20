Trump announces $8 billion fuel aid for US farmers amid diesel price surge

By Ilena Peng and Ben Westcott

The Trump administration announced $8 billion in aid for farmers to help offset rising fuel costs, a major burden for growers during the harvest.

The move is the administration’s latest attempt to ease financial burdens on growers — traditionally a strong Republican voting base — ahead of the midterm elections. The White House earlier this month also eased limits restricting the use of a tax-exempt variety of diesel.

The Harvest Fuel Relief programme will “provide relief during temporary market disruptions and increased input costs,” the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement late Monday. The one-time payments will cover a portion of modelled losses for farmers during the 2026 crop year, according to the agency.

Diesel prices have surged globally as the US-Iran conflict constrains fuel exports through the Strait of Hormuz. Retail prices in the US hit a record of $6.50 a gallon in September, creating headaches for the president ahead of the elections.

The upheaval is further delaying a recovery for farmers already struggling with massive global crop inventories and limited growth in demand. President Donald Trump’s tariff wars have also interrupted American agricultural exports and contributed to higher costs.

The aid payments will be based on planted acres, as well as estimates of production costs and forecasts of yields and prices provided by the USDA. Specific payment rates for each crop will be released in November.

The administration in June proposed $11.1 billion in new farm assistance, after a previous $12 billion rescue package that started paying out earlier in the year.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in the statement that the programme would bring “certainty” for farmers as they harvested their crops, adding that Trump was putting “Farmers First every day.”

Trump, at a Monday rally in Kansas, touted the new USDA programme, while calling his earlier executive order on so-called red-dyed diesel “a big deal.”

“But even without that, as soon as that war ends, you’re going to see a plunge because there’s so much oil and diesel around,” he said.

In response to soaring diesel prices, Trump has turned to Russia to increase diesel supply, putting him in conflict with US allies and some in his own party.