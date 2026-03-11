Trump announces new oil refinery in Texas, thanks Reliance for investment

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced the opening of a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, the first such project in the US in 50 years, calling it part of a $300 billion deal and thanking Reliance Industries for the investment.

Trump shared the development on his social media platform Truth Social, saying the refinery would help power American energy markets and strengthen the country’s energy security.

What did Trump say about the refinery project?

In a post, Trump said the project marks a major milestone for the US energy sector. “America is returning to real energy dominance! Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the first new US oil refinery in 50 years in Brownsville, Texas. This is a historic $300 billion deal, the biggest in US history, a massive win for American workers, energy, and the great people of South Texas,” he said.

Trump also thanked India and Reliance for their role in the investment. “Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment,” he said.

According to Trump, the refinery forms part of a $300 billion deal. While Trump’s post acknowledged Reliance for its investment in the project, details about the financial structure of the deal were not immediately available.

How will the refinery boost US energy supply and jobs?

Trump said the refinery would create thousands of jobs and play a significant role in improving America's energy security.

“It is because of our America First agenda, streamlining permits, and lowering taxes that have attracted billions of dollars in deals coming back to our nation,” he said.

Trump added that the refinery at the Port of Brownsville would fuel US markets, strengthen national security, boost domestic energy production and generate billions of dollars in economic impact.

“A new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production, deliver billions of dollars in economic impact, and will be the cleanest refinery in the world. It will power global exports and bring thousands of long overdue jobs and growth to a region that deserves it. This is what American energy dominance looks like. America first, always!” Trump said.

Announcement comes amid ongoing West Asia conflict

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have expanded beyond Iran.

Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies and civilian or energy infrastructure across neighbouring Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply transits.

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, said oil and gas prices could soon decline, potentially even falling below levels seen before the start of Operation Epic Fury, reported ANI.

The regional conflict escalated after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. Following his death, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries. The escalation has disrupted the vital shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz and has had repercussions for international energy markets and global economic stability.