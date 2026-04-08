Trump announces two-week ceasefire if Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump, minutes before his Tuesday deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, shared a statement from Tehran, saying Iran has agreed to allow safe passage through the strait if attacks on its power infrastructure are ceased.

In a post on Truth Social, he shared Iran's official statement in the name of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” it read.

It also said that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be permitted for a limited period. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” the statement added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a social media post that the United States and Iran, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, adding that it would apply across regions, including Lebanon. Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, as reported by The New York Times, citing White House officials. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Israel at the time of writing this report.

The Iranian statement also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role. “On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude… for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region,” it said.

According to a report by The New York Times, Iran’s 10-point proposal includes lifting of sanctions imposed by successive US administrations, though it remains unclear whether Western countries would agree without concessions on Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The development follows heightened tensions earlier in the day, when Trump warned of large-scale consequences if a deal was not reached, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” while expressing hope that escalation could still be avoided.

Trump had repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure if negotiations fail. His deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz was set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. IST).

Earlier on Tuesday, the US carried out strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a key hub for the country’s energy exports, as military activity intensified.