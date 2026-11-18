US President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday for the Apec leaders' summit, travelling from the Philippines, where he attended an annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Trump's "America First" approach of tariff hikes and other moves runs counter to Apec's aim of eventually forming a Pacific Rim free trade zone.

US limits on Chinese access to leading-edge American technology, such as the Nvidia computer chips that help to power artificial intelligence, are a constant source of strain with Beijing.