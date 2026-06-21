Trump asked us to turn over 'a new leaf' in ties with Iranian people: Vance
Trump wants to 'turn over a new leaf' with Iran as US and Iranian officials begin technical talks in Switzerland, says Vice President JD Vance
Reuters
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U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said President Donald Trump has asked to turn over "a new leaf" to transform the U.S relationship with Iran and that the technical talks that are starting in Switzerland would allow for both sides to sit together and work to resolve issues.
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Topics : Trump Nuclear US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 7:03 PM IST