'We have all the cards': Trump cancels US negotiators' Pakistan trip

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has cancelled a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan, where discussions linked to Iran were expected to take place.

Speaking to Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie, Trump confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer travel to Pakistan for talks involving Iran.

Trump said it was not worth sending a US delegation on an 18-hour journey when, according to him, Washington held a stronger position in the standoff with Tehran. He added that Iranian officials could reach out to the United States at any time if they wished to engage.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said there is a lot of confusion among Iranians about their “leadership”, adding that sending representatives from the US would have been, what he described as, “a waste of time”. However, he did keep the door for negotiations open, saying all Iran has to do is just “make a call”. “I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’,” Trump said in the interview.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’,” he said, adding, “Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!”

The development came shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded his visit to Pakistan and departed on Saturday evening, two Pakistani officials told The Associated Press.

During his visit, Araghchi held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, along with other senior officials, the report said. The officials cited by AP spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to brief the media.

Araghchi’s trip comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, with Islamabad attempting to facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Two US envoys had been expected to arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for the discussions. The White House had declined to comment on the timing of their planned visit.