Trump claims 'anti-Christian' bias behind White House dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the suspect involved in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting as driven by "strongly anti-Christian" motives, citing early assessments and the individual's alleged manifesto.

"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while, and he just, I don't know. He just, it was a religious thing. It was strongly anti, anti-Christian," Trump told Fox News, pointing to what he described as deep-seated hostility towards Christians.

The President further added, "The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy."

The remarks come after a shooting incident disrupted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, attended by top political leaders, journalists and officials. Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, while a security officer sustained injuries during the response.

Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents' Association, termed the incident a "harrowing moment" and praised the swift action by the United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. "We express our deepest gratitude... Their actions protected thousands of guests," she said, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured officer.

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint and firing shots before being subdued.

Meanwhile, Trump also renewed his criticism of Nato, expressing disappointment over what he described as a lack of support. "We spend trillions of dollars on Nato... They can't do it without us," he said. Trump downplays fear

US President Donald Trump has described the tense moments during the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, recalling that First Lady Melania Trump quickly grasped the seriousness of the situation as gunfire erupted at the venue on Saturday evening.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Trump said, "I wasn't worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world... Right around that point... I saw the scene... and she looked very upset about what just took place."

He added, "By that time I think she realised ahead of time that that was more of a bullet than it was a tray," referring to the moment the First Lady grasped that the sounds heard were gunshots and not routine noise from the ballroom.

The President further described how he initially hesitated to move as security personnel responded. "It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening... I wasn't making it that easy for them," Trump said, adding that he told agents, "Wait a minute... lemme see," before realising the gravity of the threat.

He acknowledged that the situation quickly escalated into "a bad problem, a different kind of problem."

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly attempted to breach security at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Hilton and fired shots before being subdued by the United States Secret Service.

Authorities confirmed that the President, the First Lady, and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer was injured during the response.

Trump also strongly rejected allegations referenced in the suspect's manifesto, which broadly accused "administration officials" of serious crimes and appeared to link him to controversies involving Jeffrey Epstein. "I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person... I'm not any of those things," Trump said, adding, "I'm not a rapist... I'm not a paedophile," while asserting he had been "totally exonerated."

According to US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, preliminary investigations indicate the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration. He said authorities are examining the accused's electronic devices, travel history, and personal associations to determine motive and intent.

Trump defended the response of security personnel, stating, "Those guys did a good job last night. They did a really good job," crediting the Secret Service for swiftly containing the situation.