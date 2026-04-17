Friday, April 17, 2026 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says deal 'close'

Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says deal 'close'

Trump asserted that Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon and has "agreed to that very powerfully". He added that Tehran had also agreed to hand over enriched uranium

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium stockpile, signalling that both countries are “close” to reaching a peace deal.
 
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran had agreed to hand over what he described as “nuclear dust”, his term for highly enriched uranium that the US believes could be used to build nuclear weapons.
 
Trump asserted that Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon and had “agreed to that very powerfully”. He added that Tehran had also agreed to hand over uranium stockpiles stored deep underground.
 
“Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and they’ve agreed to that. Iran’s agreed to that, and they’ve agreed to it very powerfully. They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers,” Trump said.
 
 
On the potential deal with Iran, he said, “We have a lot of agreement with Iran, and something very positive and important will happen.” He added that it could bring free oil flows, an open Strait of Hormuz, and that “everything will be nice”.

Also Read

Donald Trump

US heading towards victory, says Trump amid claims Iran left with 'no Navy'

Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron

UK PM Starmer, French Prez Macron to host global meet on reopening Hormuz

CDC

Trump picks former US Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz for CDC

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect amid Hezbollah opposition

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

US expands maritime crackdown on Iran-linked ships amid blockade pressure

 

US-Iran ties ‘very good’: Trump

 
Despite recent hostilities, Trump said relations between Washington and Tehran had improved. He attributed this to a combination of sustained bombing over four weeks and a “very powerful blockade”. We have a very good relationship with Iran right now, as hard as it is to believe", said the US President.
 
He also indicated that the next round of talks between the two sides could take place as early as this weekend, suggesting continued momentum in negotiations. Trump also said he could travel to Pakistan if a deal is signed in Islamabad. On the same day, Trump also announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire.
 

Peace talks in Islamabad end in stalemate

 
Direct negotiations between the US and Iran ended without a breakthrough after more than 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad on Sunday. The talks, mediated by Pakistan, failed to produce a conclusive outcome.
 
Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly uranium enrichment, emerged as the central sticking point. The negotiations, led by US Vice President JD Vance, collapsed after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme, while Tehran described the US position as “excessive.”

More From This Section

Reed Hastings, Netflix

Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings to step down from board of directors in June

Qasrak, Syria, US air base

US completes withdrawal from Syria's Qasrak base as part of larger drawdown

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

'Agreed to ceasefire to advance peace efforts with Lebanon': Netanyahu

Donald Trump, Trump

'Might go to Pakistan to sign deal if agreement reached with Iran': Trump

Fatih Birol at the National Press Club in Canberra on March 23

Europe has 'maybe 6 weeks of jet fuel left', energy agency head warns

Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

SpiceJet, Akasa CollideStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayMI vs PBKS LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance