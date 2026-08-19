Trump claims over 24,000 noncitizens voted illegally in 2020 US election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed that more than 24,000 noncitizens voted illegally in the 2020 election, citing an ongoing review by the US Census Bureau.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Census Bureau has begun checking the Voter Records from 2020 against their Citizenship Records. On the first 128,000,000 Voters, the Census Bureau proves that over 24,000 Noncitizens voted illegally!"

"The Census Bureau is going to analyze the next 32,000,000 Voters, and this number will explode," he added.

Trump also reiterated his claim about the 2020 election, saying, "I won the election!"

He further called for the passage of the SAVE America Act, saying, "We must pass THE SAVE America Act. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

His remarks came after his endorsement of the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, introduced in Congress on January 29, which aims to overhaul federal voting standards in the United States.

It mandates that state election authorities require physical proof of US citizenship (such as a passport or birth certificate) upon voter registration, alongside valid photo identification at the ballot box; limits mail voting strictly to specific exceptions, including illness, physical disability, active military service, or travel; and directs US states to purge non-citizens from federal voter registries using federal databases.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.

Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, saying, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"The White House and the Trump administration have drawn direct comparisons between election administration in both countries, asserting that the US relies heavily on self-attestation for citizenship relative to international peers.

According to the White House, the legislation is aimed at ensuring that only US citizens participate in deciding federal elections, "American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

The White House said the proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, along with proof of citizenship.

It also proposes restrictions on mail-in ballots, allowing them only in cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. The White House said the Act would direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

"If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.The administration also compared US election procedures with those in other countries, arguing that America lags behind other nations in enforcing what it described as basic election protections.

"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said.

India utilises the EPIC (Elector's Photo Identity Card) system alongside biometric-linked identification (Aadhaar), ensuring almost 100 per cent of the electorate proves identity before casting a ballot.

India's 2024 Lok Sabha election spanned seven phases, recording over 642 million voters with an overall turnout of 65.79 per cent.