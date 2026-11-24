US President Donald Trump on Monday said China could have offered Jensen Huang a lucrative role to lead Huawei or another Chinese company after he resigned as Nvidia CEO.
Trump's remark came during an interview with CNBC after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO. In the interview, the US President indicated that Huang might have considered such an offer if he felt mistreated in the US.
Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had "great respect" for Huang and viewed him differently from most people, given his expertise in semiconductor technology.
“I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China and head up Huawei, and head up one of our companies?’ And you know what? If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that. Maybe he could do a lot better than he does now,” Trump said.
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Trump added that Huang's knowledge of Nvidia's Blackwell chips made him particularly valuable, describing the technology as the CEO's “baby”.
“He's got the Blackwell in his brain. It's his baby. That's the thing. Nobody else knows it like them,” Trump said.
However, when asked whether he had received any indication that China recruiting Huang was a real possibility, Trump said there had never been a suggestion of such a move.
Trump also acknowledged that his administration was represented during Nvidia's board deliberations on Huang's reinstatement, but declined to disclose whether he had directly contacted the board.
“I don't want to say, but basically, I was represented at the board. But I'd rather not say who I spoke to,” Trump told CNBC.
He added that the board had been “very reasonable” and suggested that securing Huang's return would have been more difficult had he intervened earlier.
On Monday, Nvidia announced that Huang had been reinstated as its president and CEO with immediate effect, 11 days after stepping down from the position.
Nvidia's board had initially accepted his resignation and appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. However, it reversed its decision following discussions with Huang, saying it was satisfied with his ability to lead the company.
Trump had earlier said he personally intervened to convince Nvidia's board to bring Huang back, telling CNBC, “I made the deal.” Nvidia had also said it received input from senior levels of the US government before reinstating the CEO and was confident that the decision posed no national security risk.
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Topics : Donald Trump Jensen Huang Nvidia Xi Jinping
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First Published: Nov 24 2026 | 11:42 AM IST