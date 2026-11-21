By Josh Wingrove and Hadriana Lowenkron

President Donald Trump defended his relationship with Vladimir Putin, repeatedly insisting that the Russian leader wants to end the war in Ukraine despite Moscow’s latest deadly assault.

“He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest,” Trump said during a White House press briefing on Friday.

Trump has hailed his meeting this week with Putin in Shenzhen, China as a success, calling the Russian leader “my friend” and saying their discussions will help bring peace, even as Russia’s war nears its five-year mark. He declined, however, to say whether Putin is a friend of the US.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged it is challenging to end the conflict he vowed to resolve at the start of his term, pointing to the “tremendous hatred” between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Friday, Trump said any discussion of security guarantees the US would offer Ukraine — necessary for Kyiv to accept any peace agreement — was premature, declining repeatedly to say if Washington was prepared to offer Nato-like security guarantees to Ukraine in any deal.

“I don’t want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first,” he said. “So when we have a deal, we’ll be involved because we want to.”

The president’s son in law, Jared Kushner, who has been working toward a peace deal, said Thursday Trump was open to strong security guarantees and Trump has said he would not make any agreements with Putin without input from Ukraine despite having cast Zelenskyy as the bigger obstacle to peace.

That murky dynamic has left Ukraine and its allies uneasy as the US ramps up efforts to broker an end to the war, exacerbating fears that Trump will pressure Kyiv to accept unpalatable territorial or security concessions or open up negotiations on the continent’s overall collective security arrangements. Discussions on the broader security posture across Europe are considered a non-starter for Ukraine’s allies until Russia halts the fighting.

Hours after Trump met one-on-one with Putin in China — their first sit-down in more than a year — Russia carried out one of its largest attacks on Ukraine, killing eight people and injuring nearly 30. Zelenskyy said the strikes caused outages of electricity, water and heating in Kyiv and other parts of the country.

The attack followed Putin’s threat to forcefully retaliate for a Ukrainian strike that damaged a key bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea. The Russian leader also ruled out the prospect of a partial truce.

“I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled,” Trump said, “Now I don’t know if he wants to say that because maybe it’s not his negotiating, you know, right to say that. But he would like to get this settled, and I think it will be settled.”

Putin has continued attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and civilians and has demanded Kyiv hand over territory his military has been unable to control on its own.

European allies were skeptical of Trump’s assessment of his talks with Putin after the US president called into a gathering of Ukrainian allies in Berlin on Thursday.

“His faith in Putin’s good will seems unwavering, although no facts confirm this at this time,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

Putin on Thursday said he had invited European officials to Moscow to discuss the war, opening a door to negotiations. Officials from the E3 group of France, Germany and the UK have also been discussing a possible meeting with Moscow, Bloomberg reported earlier.