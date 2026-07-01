Trump earned $1.2 billion from crypto businesses last year, filing shows

President Donald Trump took in nearly $1.2 billion dollars from his crypto businesses last year, a federal filing released Monday shows.

Mere startups when took the oath of office, the new ventures have now eclipsed in revenue much of his vast property portfolio that took decades to accumulate. Fueling their rise was a pair of billionaire investors and Trump's own move to quash a federal crackdown on the industry.

Trump got more than $500 million from his World Liberty Financial business selling new crypto products, including "governance tokens," according to the required annual disclosure report. It also showed another crypto business, CIC Digital LLC, took in more than $600 million from sales of souvenir-type "meme" coins stamped with his face.

Both the tokens and the coins have plunged in value since the sales.

The rise of crypto relative to Trump's property is especially stunning given that traditional mainstay of his family business also grew rapidly, last year as it struck licensing deals in several countries in what its oversea expansion ever. Many of those countries were negotiating with the US over tariffs, military aid, and other important matters.