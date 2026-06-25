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Home / World News / Trump-endorsed de la Espriella wins Colombia's presidential runoff election

Trump-endorsed de la Espriella wins Colombia's presidential runoff election

The businessman and first-time candidate defeated progressive rival Ivan Cepeda, signalling voter dissatisfaction with outgoing President Gustavo Petro's administration

Colombia's right-wing presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella gestures, as he addresses supporters after the preliminary runoff results against leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda

Colombia's right-wing presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella gestures, as he addresses supporters after the preliminary runoff results against leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda | Image: Reuters

AP Bogota
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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Conservative outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire political neophyte, will be Colombia's next president after electoral authorities on Wednesday declared him the winner of Sunday's runoff election.

The businessman and lawyer, whose ventures include a clothing line, wine and rum brands, and a restaurant, earned US President Donald Trump's endorsement despite never having run for office. He defeated progressive lawmaker Ivan Cepeda by 1 percentage point, or more than 251,000 votes.

The result effectively was an indictment of outgoing President Gustavo Petro's government, whose policies Cepeda had promised to continue, including a largely failed effort to establish dialogue with multiple armed groups.

 

Electoral authorities published all but a fraction of the vote count hours after polls closed Sunday. Petro and Cepeda did not accept those results, with the latter saying he would wait for a recount to do so. Authorities finished the recount before declaring de la Espriella's victory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Colombia Election Elections

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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