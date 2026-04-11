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Home / World News / Trump expresses confidence ahead of talks, confident of Hormuz reopening

Trump expresses confidence ahead of talks, confident of Hormuz reopening

Trump also reiterated his confidence that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be opened up

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

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President Donald Trump has expressed confidence ahead of talks between the United States and Iran on a resolution to the conflict, expected to start Saturday in Islamabad, with Vice President J D Vance leading the US delegation.

"I wished him luck. He's got a big thing," Trump said in his parting message to Vance before he began his journey to lead the president's delegation for the critical talks.

"We'll find out what's going on. They're militarily defeated."  Trump, who spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to a Friday evening fundraiser in Charlottesville, Virginia, also reiterated his confidence that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be opened up.

 

"And now we're going to open up the Gulf with or without them," Trump said, referring to the Iranians, who have effectively shuttered the critical waterway.

"But that'll be open," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Persian Gulf Iran Pakistan

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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