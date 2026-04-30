Trump expresses 'disappointment' with Nato allies; lauds King Charles III

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Nato allies' response to US requests on Ukraine and Iran, while praising the UK's King Charles II following the monarch's address to the US Congress.

"I was very disappointed with the fact that when we called on them to give us a little hand, we didn't need it. I actually did it just to see whether or not they'd be there when we called on Nato to give us a hand with Ukraine, and in particular the most recent... we asked them to do certain things on Ukraine, and we also wanted them to do things with Iran. And on Ukraine, they're very much involved, but they didn't do things the way we would like to see. It's been going on for a long time. And on Iran, uh, they weren't there. You know it better than anybody, they weren't there," Trump said.

Despite his criticism of Nato partners, Trump was effusive in his praise for King Charles III. "The King is fantastic. We spent a lot of time together. We had a lot of talk. We talked about this also. And, uh, he loves his country and he's a great King and he's a great friend of mine. And I think if he were doing that, if that were up to him, he would have probably helped us with Iran. He would have done, he would have followed the suggestions we made with respect to Ukraine because... we have some disagreements on Ukraine. And, uh, not having to do with Nato so much as European countries," he said.

Trump added, "But, uh, no. He's coming back tomorrow. We had an incredible evening last night and he's leaving tomorrow. He's going to come back and see us before he leaves... but I think he's a phenomenal representative for his country. I think the people in the United Kingdom should be proud. I loved his speech yesterday, I watched it, I loved his speech last night. Um, I don't know about my speech. I thought my speech was okay too. But, uh, I thought he was--I think he's an unbelievable King and by the way, an unbelievable Queen. They are a great couple."

Earlier, King Charles III, while addressing a White House state dinner and engaging with US lawmakers, underscored the importance of the transatlantic alliance, highlighting the historical ties between the United States and the United Kingdom dating back to World War II. He stressed that continued cooperation through Nato and partnerships such as AUKUS remains vital amid ongoing global challenges, including the war in Ukraine.

The King also reaffirmed support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, noting that enduring partnerships between Europe and North America are essential to maintaining global stability.