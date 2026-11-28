Trump family-backed World Liberty crypto token plunges 50% overnight
The token, which has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier
Reuters
The cryptocurrency token ??of Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial lost around 50 per cent of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in ??politically linked crypto assets.
The token, which has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier.
The selloff late Friday into early Saturday marks one of the sharpest single-day drops for a Trump-linked crypto asset and comes amid heightened scrutiny of the family's growing involvement in digital assets.
The token's fall underscores the risks in crypto assets, where exchange actions, token unlocks and shifts in market liquidity can drive dramatic swings.
World Liberty, a decentralized finance venture backed by US President Donald Trump and his family, said on social media that Binance had automatically settled and closed outstanding perpetual futures contracts tied ??to the token.
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Cryptocurrency exchange Binance later posted on X that it was "aware of the reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions. Our team is actively reviewing the market activity and execution data."
World Liberty and Binance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.
Reuters reported in June that Trump-linked crypto ventures had generated billions of dollars for the Trump family while many outside investors had suffered steep losses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Donald Trump cryptocurrency United States
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First Published: Nov 28 2026 | 10:42 PM IST