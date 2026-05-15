Trump filings show major trades in Nvidia, Boeing, Microsoft worth $10 mn

By Bill Allison

President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosures show that he made a slew of stock and bond purchases with major American companies in the first quarter of the year totaling in the tens of millions of dollars and possibly more.

The transactions, spelled out in documents filed with the US Office of Government Ethics that encompass more than 100 pages, list purchases and sales in broad ranges. In the first quarter, the president bought as much as $5 million each in companies including Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp, Microsoft Corp., Boeing Co. and Costco Wholesale Corp., according to the documents posted on Thursday.

It’s not clear how many of the transactions involve equities. Unlike reports that members of Congress file, Trump doesn’t have to specify the classes of the asset he’s trading.

The president has made a number of policy moves that intersect with publicly traded companies including Nvidia, whose chips, critical to AI development, require US government approval for foreign sales. Executives from Nvidia and Boeing are part of a US delegation of business leaders who have accompanied Trump on a trip this week to China.

Six of Trump’s trades involved Intel Corp.; his administration hammered out an agreement to take a 10% stake for nearly $9 billion in the iconic chipmaker in August.

Netflix Inc. and Paramount Skydance Corp. battled to acquire Warner Bros Discovery Inc. in a months-long fight with both suitors raising potential antitrust concerns. Trump made investments related to all three companies. He bought a modest stake in Warner Bros. in March, worth at least $30,000, a stake in Paramount Skydance worth at least $15,000 the same month and had 19 transactions naming Netflix, including sales worth as little as $1,000 and as much as $5 million during the first quarter.

The White House has said that neither Trump nor his family members are making investment decisions for him. Independent financial managers bought and sold assets for him using programs that replicate recognized indexes when making investments, it has said.

The biggest sales came on Feb. 10, when Trump unloaded holdings in three tech firms: Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., in amounts between $5 million and $25 million. He also sold a stake in a Vanguard ETF in January worth at least $5 million.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump didn’t divest or move his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer. His sprawling business empire is managed by two of his sons and operates in several areas that intersect with presidential policy.