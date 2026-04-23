Trump 'gold card' visa granted to only one person so far, says Lutnick

Only one person has been approved so far for Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” Visa program granting foreigners US residency for a $1 million fee, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday.

Lutnick didn’t reveal the identity of the applicant who had been approved. He said in testimony to a US House committee that applications for the visa from “hundreds” more foreigners are under review.

Applicants must go through “an extraordinary vet” and must pay a $15,000 processing fee, he said.

The Trump administration began accepting applications for the visa in December.

The president has promoted the Gold Card visa program as a critical way of attracting talent to the US. Visa recipients pay $1 million to receive US residency.

The US Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.