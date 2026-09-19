Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump got appeasement, India suffered humiliation: Cong on H-1B fee renewal

Trump got appeasement, India suffered humiliation: Cong on H-1B fee renewal

Trump has extended by a year the requirement for a $ 100,000 payment for certain H-1B visa petitions, the White House said

Visa, H-1B

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress accused the Narendra Modi government on Saturday of bending backwards to appease US President Donald Trump and claimed that while Trump got appeasement, India suffered humiliation.

"Trump has extended the $ 100,000 H-1B visa fee for another 12 months -- a move that will hit Indian IT, tech professionals and the student talent pipeline hard.

"The impact: F-1. H-1B: Harder for Indian students to enter the US workforce. Fewer jobs: Smaller firms may avoid sponsorships altogether. Talent drain: More professionals may look to the UK, Canada and Australia. Remittance risk: Lower migration could mean lower remittances to India over time," Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

 

"Modi bent over backwards to appease Trump. Trump got the appeasement. India took the humiliation and the hit," he said.

Trump has extended by a year the requirement for a $ 100,000 payment for certain H-1B visa petitions, the White House said.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Only way to counter 'bully' is to resist him forcefully: Congress on Trump

congress

Cong's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan sent to custody till Oct 3

Denmark, US

Greenland, Denmark say US deal will not compromise their sovereignty

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Why oil prices have avoided worst-case surge as Iran war enters sixth month

Donald Trump with his son Donald Trump Jr

Trump says son will repay Russian oligarch amid wedding party controversy

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said the 2025 measure imposing the $ 100,000 payment had led to a 92-per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

Indians remain the largest group of beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa programme.

Trump issued a separate order to tighten the scrutiny of H-1B visa applications by directing US agencies to consider recent or planned layoffs of similarly-situated American workers when reviewing applications.

The White House said the measure aims to improve programme integrity and prevent employers from using the H-1B programme to undercut or displace US workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China slams US sanctions on Russia, Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks

US, China trade teams set to meet in New York on AI, Iran ahead of summit

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert after explosion heard in Riyadh

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

China central bank adviser says AI could deepen supply-demand imbalance

India sends 11 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India dispatches fresh tranche of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

Topics : Donald Trump H1B Visa Congress

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 7:38 PM IST