Trump hits out at Pope Leo XIV over his stance on crime, foreign policy

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” after the pontiff spoke out against his administration’s policies.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, later telling reporters he was “not a big fan” of the pope.

Pope Leo, the first US-born leader of the Catholic Church, has been an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran and has also questioned Washington’s approach to immigration.

Trump’s remarks also accused the pope of being “weak on nuclear weapons,” days after the pontiff condemned threats to destroy Iranian civilisation as “truly unacceptable.”

Pope’s criticism of war, immigration

In a recent address at St. Peter's Square, the pope denounced the conflict in Iran as “atrocious” and said God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars.

He has also urged Trump to find an “off-ramp” to reduce violence and end the conflict.

On immigration, Pope Leo has called for “deep reflection” on the treatment of migrants in the United States, questioning whether hardline policies align with pro-life values.

“Someone who says I am against abortion but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants… I don’t know if that’s pro-life,” he said last year.

Strained ties with Vatican

The Vatican did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump suggested the pope’s election was influenced by his American background, saying it was seen as a way to deal with his presidency.