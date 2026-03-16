Trump seeks allies' help in Strait of Hormuz. UK, Japan, Australia say no

"Many countries, especially those that are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

He further claimed that the Iranian military capabilities had been largely destroyed but warned that Tehran could still target vessels using drones, mines or short-range missiles along the strategic route.

"Hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat from a nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the US will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe, and free!" he added.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage between Iran and Oman, which plays a critical role in global oil and gas trade. Iran has been attacking ships attempting to pass through the waterway without obtaining its permission, effectively blocking the route.

ALSO READ: Why Trump is struggling to win Americans support over the Iran conflict

How US allies responded to Trump's call

On Trump's demand, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Parliament that the country has no plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships to the region, reported Reuters.

"We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework," she said.

Similarly, Australian cabinet member Catherine King said that while the government understands the significance of the issue, it will not send naval ships to assist in reopening the strait, reported ABC News.

The UK, on the other hand, is considering deploying aerial minesweepers to help remove mines from the passage in an effort to restore the flow of oil exports, reported The Guardian. However, UK PM Kier Starmer has refused to send naval ships as it could escalate tensions in the region.

Germany has also indicated that it won't participate in the Strait of Hormuz mission now. "It is completely clear that Europe always gives constructive support when it comes to securing sea routes, but I see neither an immediate necessity nor, above all, Germany participating," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on ARD television.

Last week, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin stated that the country would not be sending warships to Hormuz.

Interestingly, the US Navy is also not currently escorting vessels through the narrow shipping lane.