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Home / World News / Trump in 'excellent health' and fully fit to serve, says physician

Trump in 'excellent health' and fully fit to serve, says physician

A report from Dr Sean Barbabella, released late Friday, says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging along with cancer screenings and other preventative assessments

The visit will be the second time in a month Trump will have seen a dentist

Trump, 79, said after the visit Tuesday that everything checked out "PERFECTLY" | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

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Donald Trump's physician says the president is in "excellent health" and is "fully fit" to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

A report from Dr Sean Barbabella, released late Friday, says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging along with cancer screenings and other preventative assessments carried out by 22 specialists.

Trump, 79, said after the visit Tuesday that everything checked out "PERFECTLY."  The president weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kilograms), up 14 pounds (6 kg) from a medical exam in April 2025. His doctors gave him guidance on his diet, physical activity and weight loss, but concluded his "cognitive and physical performance are excellent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump White House US President health

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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