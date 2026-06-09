Trump says Iran peace deal '2-3 days away' amid friction with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a peace deal with Iran is "just two to three days away", adding that negotiations between the two nations are in their "final throes".

Speaking to media while returning from the NBA Finals, Trump said, "We are in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal."

"We have ongoing negotiations in Iran and with Iran. We could have at least an idea by one or two days from now, but I think it's going well. The blockade continues to hold 100 per cent. Nothing is getting through our blockade. No oil, no income, no nothing... ," he added.

Trump's statement comes a day after Iran said it was halting its operation against Israel after the two nations exchanged missile fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April. However, Iran warned it would resume if Israel's strikes in southern Lebanon continued.

Trump-Netanyahu differences emerge over Iran conflict

After the strikes, Trump also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against actions that could derail the negotiations, amid growing signs of friction between Washington and Tel Aviv over the handling of the conflict.

Trump reportedly told Netanyahu in a tense conversation last week that Israel’s military actions in Lebanon risked escalating the conflict and complicating efforts to secure a broader regional deal.

He later confirmed this in an interview with the New York Post. “I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump told the platform. “I said, ‘Bibi, we gotta stop this'.”

While Trump is pushing for a quick diplomatic resolution amid domestic pressure over rising fuel prices and concerns over another prolonged West Asia conflict ahead of the US elections, Netanyahu remains focused on continuing military operations against Hezbollah and maintaining pressure on Iran and its allies.

Despite the public differences, Netanyahu has downplayed tensions with Washington, saying Israel would continue exercising its "full right to self-defence" while remaining in communication with the US administration.