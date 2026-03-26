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Home / World News / Trump says Iran's 'present' to US was letting 10 oil tankers pass Hormuz

Trump says Iran's 'present' to US was letting 10 oil tankers pass Hormuz

Trump made the comments at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, elaborating on what he had previously described as a "present" from Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran was letting 10 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as an apparent goodwill gesture in negotiations.
 
Trump made the comments at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, elaborating on what he had previously described as a "present" from Iran.
 
"They said, to show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil," Trump said. "I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged... It ended up being 10 boats." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the vessels.
 
 
Trump's comments came as he pressed Iran to agree to a deal that would clear the maritime chokepoint and end its nuclear program.
 
The US president on Tuesday had baffled some observers when he said that Iran had given the United States an expensive, energy-related concession. At the time, he declined to say what exactly he meant.
 
"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters then.

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Topics : Donald Trump United States US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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