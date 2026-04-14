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Home / World News / Trump marks 1st anniversary of 'no tax on tips' with McDonald's delivery

Trump marks 1st anniversary of 'no tax on tips' with McDonald's delivery

'This doesn't look staged, does it,' Trump joked as Sharon Simmons, a Door Dash Grandma, completed an unusual order, delivering the President's 'favourites' from the burger chain, at the Oval Office

US President Donald Trump receives a McDonald's delivery via DoorDash from Sharon Simmons outside the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC

US President Donald Trump receives a McDonald's delivery via DoorDash from Sharon Simmons outside the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC | REUTERS

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump received two large bags from McDonalds from a doorstep delivery driver at the Oval Office at the White House to mark the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' law.

"This doesn't look staged, does it," Trump joked as Sharon Simmons, a Door Dash Grandma, completed an unusual order, delivering the President's "favourites" from the burger chain, at the Oval Office.

Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt with 'DoorDash Grandma' written on the front, appeared surprised when Trump asked her to join him in addressing the media gathered outside the Oval Office.

"Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?" Trump asked her. "These are not the nicest people."  'I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,' Simmons responded.

 

"So the no tax on tips is something special. It's very special, and that's one that really pertains to you," Trump said as he handed out a $100 tip to Simmons.

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"It is such an honour to meet you," the President said, before adding, "and I think you voted for me."  Simmons did not answer in the affirmative, saying she "maybe" voted for the Republican.

"Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the USD 11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The President also invited Simmons and her husband Leo, to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House lawns on June 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump McDonald’s White House

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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