US President Donald Trump may have gained as much as $15 million from his Nvidia holdings on Monday (local time), as the company's shares surged following the announcement of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as chief executive officer (CEO), the Financial Times reported.

Trump's financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the latest of which was filed on November 5, indicate that he may have held up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30. The stock, which had fallen sharply in recent weeks, surged more than 30 per cent on Monday after Huang's return was announced.

According to the report, the ethics disclosures detailing Trump's stock portfolio cover only the period up to the end of September, before Huang's resignation following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy. They do not account for any share purchases or sales in October or November.

The filings do not provide exact figures for share purchases and disposals; instead, they list them in broad ranges. The maximum estimate of Trump's holdings assumes he bought the largest number of shares within each reported range and sold the smallest number.

At the other end of the estimate, Trump may have held as few as 32,000 Nvidia shares, worth $5.3 million. Under this calculation, assuming he sold the maximum number of shares and bought the minimum, his gains from Monday's rally would have been only $1.3 million.

Trump's gains come after a difficult period for Nvidia shareholders, with the controversy surrounding Huang and concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom weighing on the company's share price. Had Trump held the maximum estimated number of shares, he would have lost $42 million in value from the peak of his Nvidia holdings before Monday's rally.

Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

Nvidia said on Monday (local time) that it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive with immediate effect. He resigned on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

The company's board said it had received input from "senior levels" of the US government. "Based on that input, the board is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," Nvidia added, according to the Financial Times.

Trump says he was involved in Huang's return

Trump said he was closely involved in the decision to reinstate Huang. "I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC. "And I convinced them , I made the deal."

Following the board's announcement, Trump wrote in a social media post: "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."