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Home / World News / Trump may visit India next year, trade deal close to finalisation: Rubio

Trump may visit India next year, trade deal close to finalisation: Rubio

India-US ​ties have been rocky ‌over the past year since Washington imposed high tariffs ‌on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, ​and engaging closely with Pakistan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US is seeking to ​arrange a visit to India by President Donald Trump early next year as the countries work on a bilateral trade deal, Indian media outlet IANS reported on Saturday.
 
Rubio is likely ‌to travel to India this ​year to prepare for ​the president's visit, he told IANS in an interview.
 
"We're ​working towards sometime early next year to have the president come," Rubio said, according to IANS.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump last week on the sidelines of ​a summit of the Group of Seven industrial ‌powers in France. Trump said that they had a "very good" ​conversation.
 
 
India has been pressing the United States for months for a Trump visit, potentially as part of a meeting including ‌Japan and Australia.

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India-US ​ties have been rocky ‌over the past year since Washington imposed high tariffs ‌on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, ​and engaging closely with India's arch-rival Pakistan.
 
Rubio visited India last month seeking to repair ties, ​but the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the US Navy ‌in the Gulf has roiled relations again.
 
In the ‌IANS interview, Rubio said the US hoped to conclude a trade deal with India. "We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive." 

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Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US relations Indo-US

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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