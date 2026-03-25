Trump names Huang, Zuckerberg to 13-member science and tech council

US President Donald Trump appointed Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will weigh in on AI policy and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su are also part of the initial batch of 13 members from the industry named to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Trump has made securing US leadership in artificial intelligence a priority of his second term, framing the technology as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.

Within days of taking office, he directed federal agencies to prepare an AI Action Plan aimed at reducing regulatory barriers and accelerating private-sector innovation.

The council, which is expected to play a key role in shaping Washington’s response to intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence, could ultimately include up to 24 members, the White House said.

The latest appointments signal closer alignment between the admin- istration and major technology companies. Additional members will be appointed to the council in the near future, the White House said.